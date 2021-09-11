Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Lancôme Rénergie Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these game-changing, anti-aging products from the Lancôme Rénergie product line. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30
This anti-aging moisturizer lifts, firms, corrects dark spots, and provides sun protection. A happy shopper gushed, "I am absolutely obsessed with the Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra!! I have been using it every morning for the last 30 days, and this product has honestly been a game changer for my skincare routine! I will definitely be purchasing it in the future when I need more." Another shared, "My skin looks really smooth and toned after using this cream for over a year. I am very pleased!"
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Lift And Firming Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer
And, if you're looking for a product to use before bed, you need to check out this highly sought-after night cream. It tightens the skin overnight while reducing the visible signs of aging. Your skin will feel replenished every morning when you wake up. It targets wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of firmness with shea butter and hyaluronic acid.
One fan praised the product for delivering "remarkable results," sharing, "I received this product yesterday and used it before going to bed last night. I cannot believe the difference just a few hours with it have made! My pores are visibly smaller and my complexion looks healthier. I can't wait to see what my face will look like at the end of 4 weeks. Just a little dab will cover your face. This is well worth the money." Another raved, "I've been using both the Day and Night creams for years, and I've never found anything as good for moisturizing my skin and keeping it soft and supple. I love the texture of the night cream. It isn't greasy at all, goes on smoothly, feels light but is heavy enough to do a remarkable job. I just couldn't do without it."
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream
The Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream is an anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes. After one use, women said they didn't feel the need to use under-eye concealer. After two weeks, they said their skin felt firmer and looked healthier with less visible dark circles. After a whole jar, women said their skin looked younger, with signs of fatigue visibly reduced.
