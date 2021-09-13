Why This Year’s Met Gala Hosts Mark an Unprecedented Moment in Fashion

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! This Monday

The 2021 Met Gala is special for countless reasons, but one game changer this year is the age of the co-hosts: The foursome at the helm are the youngest in history.



Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka and groundbreaking poet Amanda Gorman have all been tapped as the official co-chairs for the sartorial celebration on Monday, Sept. 13 (with designer and director Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs).

With their awe-inspiring careers and individualistic fashion sense, the four stars have truly become some of the biggest influencers of their generation—both in and out of the fashion world.



"Each of the Met's four cohosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism," Vogue explained in its May announcement. "They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition's theme."