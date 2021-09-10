The Office, DWTS & More: Find Out Which of Your Favorites Are Actually Remakes

Ever turn on the television and have a sneaking suspicion you've already seen this show? No, it's not déjà vu, you've likely just seen the British or European version.
This is probably only bad news for xenophobes! It's actually great news for TV obsessives, as several of our best shows have come from across the pond. Take Dancing With the Stars as an example. Hype is building for the ABC dancing competition, as the show is heading into its 30th season in the United States.
However, did you know that DWTS is based on the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing? Just like DWTS, Strictly pairs celebrities with professional dancers to compete in ballroom numbers. Emma Thompson's husband, actor Greg Wise, is among those set to appear in Strictly's upcoming season.
While we're talking about American remakes, we'd be remiss if we didn't bring up The Office. The NBC hit, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, is easily one of the most beloved comedies in U.S. history.
But The Office was actually a success in the U.K. first. Created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the British Office ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2002, and starred Martin Freeman, Lucy Davis, Mackenzie Crook and more.
And it seems that the American remake trend is still going strong, as CBS is adapting BBC One's spooktacular series Ghosts. Much like the 2019 original, which starred Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, the U.S. version of Ghosts will follow couple Samantha and Jay (now played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, respectively) as they try to renovate a recently inherited estate.
A construction accident later makes it so Samantha is able to see the ghosts that dwell in the manor—who have a lot of opinions. The British version of Ghosts was very delightful, so, we're both nervous and excited for this new iteration.
