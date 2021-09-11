Never Forget: 20 Americans Share Their Extraordinary Memories From 9/11

Watch : How Nurses Are Taking Care Of Their Own--Feel Good Friday

Where were you on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001?

It's a question that instantly draws a vivid memory for anyone who lived through that horrific day. For some, it feels like yesterday when they were sitting on their couch watching Katie Couric or Charlie Gibson deliver breaking news on their favorite morning show. Others recall looking out their windows and spotting smoke and flames coming from the iconic World Trade Center towers. Others still recall simply a surreal sense of disbelief.

Regardless of where you were and who you were with, that morning 20 years ago is one that no American will ever forget.

After learning about the four coordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda against the United States at the Pentagon, two World Trade Center tours and a Pennsylvania field, producer and journalist Karen Stolman-Firsel immediately got to work for MSNBC's documentary unit. What came next was a shift in her way of life.

"I changed from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11—instantaneous," she told E! News. "There was a shift from pure innocence to realizing that the world contains pure evil. I will forever remember that pivot. I will remember the rain on Sept. 10 and the horror I witnessed on New Yorker's faces on Sept. 11. The emotional tug of war—between wanting to do my job well and literally wanting to curl up in a fetal position and not move—both so very different —is something that I'll struggle with my whole life."