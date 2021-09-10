Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Enjoy Another "Fun" Date Night: Inside Their Budding Romance

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler's latest date night was a total touchdown.

On Sept. 9, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer and the former NFL pro attended comedian Nate Bargatze's show in Greenville, S.C. The duo hinted at their outing on social media, with Jana sharing a picture alongside the comedian on her Instagram Story and Jay posting a photo of the Peace Center stage on his social media page.

"Jay and Jana were there," a source confirms to E! News, "and they had a lot of fun." This sighting of Jay—who shares three kids with ex Kristin Cavallari—and Jana—who has two kids with ex Mike Caussin—comes just days after the two recent divorcés first sparked romance rumors.

"They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time," the insider tells E! News. Even though both have resided in Nashville, Tenn., for years, it wasn't until recently that Jay and Jana connected. The source also clarifies that Jana "was never close friends with Kristin," despite being cast in the same 2009 movie, Spring Breakdown.