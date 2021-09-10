How Bachelor Nation's Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams Handle Haters Trying to "Drum S--t Up"

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

There's no secret that signing up for a reality TV show has its roses and thorns.

On the positive side, Zac Clark was able to meet his fiancée and receive a happily ever after with Tayshia Adams. At the same time, the couple now faces unwarranted questions and scrutiny from social media followers on a regular basis.

For this Bachelor Nation couple, it's all about drowning out the noise while also celebrating each other's accomplishments.

"Any time you're in the public eye, there are going to be people that want to start s--t and say things," Zac exclusively shared with E! News before being honored at the Caron Treatment Center's 27th annual gala on Sept. 9. "I think one of the things we've done a really good job of as a unit is filter through what's real and what's not."

He continued, "At the end of the day, there's going to be haters and people who are going to try to drum s--t up and we choose not to give that energy."