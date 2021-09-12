RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reveals Where Her and Seth's Marriage Stands Today

Watch : "RHOSLC" Sneak Peek, Cheating Respectfully & More!

Still going strong?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is giving a marriage update after enduring her fair share of relationship troubles with husband Seth Marks. As RHOSLC fans know, season one showed the couple fighting to save their marriage after contemplating divorce and separating "multiple time."

So how are they doing today ahead of tonight's season two premiere?

"We are definitely much more of a united front," Meredith told E! News exclusively. "You met us at our absolute, absolute worst so it couldn't go much further down, I'll be honest. But you know every relationship has its ups and downs and that includes marriage. If you're being honest and truthful, it's never going to be perfect. That's just not possible because we're all human and everybody has a different point of view in certain things and you've got to work through them."

The Bravos tar added, "So Seth and I are definitely united and quite frankly in a very positive space and probably the strongest we've ever been together at this point. But there are a lot of bumps in the road, you don't just get their easily."