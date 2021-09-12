RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reveals Where Her and Seth's Marriage Stands Today

Still going strong?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is giving a marriage update after enduring her fair share of relationship troubles with husband Seth Marks. As RHOSLC fans know, season one showed the couple fighting to save their marriage after contemplating divorce and separating "multiple time."
So how are they doing today ahead of tonight's season two premiere?
"We are definitely much more of a united front," Meredith told E! News exclusively. "You met us at our absolute, absolute worst so it couldn't go much further down, I'll be honest. But you know every relationship has its ups and downs and that includes marriage. If you're being honest and truthful, it's never going to be perfect. That's just not possible because we're all human and everybody has a different point of view in certain things and you've got to work through them."
The Bravos tar added, "So Seth and I are definitely united and quite frankly in a very positive space and probably the strongest we've ever been together at this point. But there are a lot of bumps in the road, you don't just get their easily."
The Marks even recently celebrated a major milestone together: their 25th wedding anniversary.
Meredith revealed of how they celebrated, "Unfortunately on the actual anniversary Seth had a board meeting that day, so we kind of skipped that day and we just had a special dinner together a few days later."
She continued, "We spent about a month in France together this summer so that was part of our celebration. We just had a really nice summer and lots of celebration. We don't make anything too big out of that kind of stuff."
During the RHOSLC reunion, Meredith revealed, "I think Seth and I would both agree that the show really did help save our marriage. With the show you have to address thing, you can't just sweep things under the rug and keep moving forward, which definitely, on my side, was a big part of the problem."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more info on season two.
