Ansel Elgort Makes First Public Appearance in Over a Year During NYFW—With His Parents

Ansel Elgort made a rare public appearance at a New York Fashion Week event, where he was accompanied by his mom and dad, Arthur Elgort and Grethe Barrett Holby.

Ansel Elgort has resurfaced in public for the first time in more than a year with two very special guests, his parents.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the 27-year-old Baby Driver actor was spotted sitting front row at the Daily Front Row's 8th annual Fashion Media Awards next to his mom, stage director Grethe Barrett Holby, and his dad, Arthur Elgort. The longtime fashion photographer, who worked with Vogue for over 30 years, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York Fashion Week event.

Thursday also marked Ansel's first public appearance since a woman accused him of sexual assault in 2014 when she was 17. In a June 2020 statement, Elgort denied the allegations while adding that the two did have "a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship."

Ansel spent much time in 2020 filming the HBO series Tokyo Vice in Japan and can also be seen next in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story this December. The actor was last seen at a public event in January 2020, two months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. That month, he joined fellow celebs at the 2020 Golden Globes, where he presented an award. Weeks later, he attended a New York Knicks home game.

See photos of Ansel and other celebs during New York Fashion Week:

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Ansel Elgort, Arthur Elgort & Grethe Barrett Holby

The Baby Driver star appears with his parents at the Daily Front Row's 8th annual Fashion Media Awards, where his dad, a longtime fashion photographer, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gotham/GC Images
Kendall Jenner

The model was spotted out in Brooklyn on Sept. 9. 

Stephen Lovekin
Teyana Taylor

Attended the PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection on on Sept. 9.

Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Taraji P. Henson

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Tinashe

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

BACKGRID
Tommy Dorfman

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Heidi Gardner

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Nicky & Paris Hilton

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Gigi Gorgeous & Shaun Ross

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Aly & AJ

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Benny Drama

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Hannah Ann Sluss

Stepped out on Sept. 9.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Kacey Musgraves

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Nicholas Braun

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Yara Shahidi

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Lorde

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Brittany O'Grady

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Eli Brown & Thomas Doherty

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Victor Cruz

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
AnnaSophia Robb

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
A$AP Ferg

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Mariah Linney & Madison Bailey

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Myles O'Neal

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Chloe & Halle Bailey

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio & Shanina Shaik

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Lily Aldridge

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Jasmine Sanders

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

