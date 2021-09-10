Hear Why Elizabeth's Sister-in-Law Sells Sexy Pics of This Body Part in 90 Day Bares All Preview

Watch : "90 Day Fiance Bares All": Selling Foot Pics

It really is a foot race to fame for this 90 Day Fiancé family.

Happily Ever After? couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have butt heads with Elizabeth's brother, Charlie Potthast, over the family real estate business. But now, all eyes are on Charlie's wife Megan and her admission to selling racy pics online...of her toes.

In a jaw-dropping sneak peek at the premiere of 90 Day Bares All season two, airing Sunday, Sept. 12, host Shaun Robinson invites Megan to explain her reasoning for dipping her toes into fetish sites.

"If people like my feet—some people have foot fetishes—why not make money?" Megan says in the exclusive preview as her in-laws stare in disbelief. "I never thought I could make money from selling foot pictures, but foot modeling is a thing and if I can make money, why not?"

Shaun clarifies, "When the request comes in, they say, 'Just send me a picture of you wiggling your feet?'"