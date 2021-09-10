Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of "Little Angel" Penelope Disick

Scott Disick posted a photo of his 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick fast asleep to Instagram and called her "my little angel."

Sure, there's been a lot of Kardashian news this past week—but nothing to lose sleep over.

On Sept. 9, Scott Disick took to Instagram and posted a photo of his "little angel" Penelope Disick snuggling with her stuffed rabbit while fast asleep. It looks like the young lady has kept the bright red hair—a change from her usual brown locks that mom Kourtney Kardashian debuted on Instagram last week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her ex also share sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, and are very gracious about keeping fans up on their adventures. From documenting luxurious vacations and holidays to capturing life's everyday moments at home, Kourtney and Scott like to share their family memories.

"I use[d] 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids," Scott wrote on Instagram in 2019. "I guess I found my real love and passion."

And on P's ninth birthday, the Flip It Like Disick alum, who recently split from Amelia Hamlin, posted a tribute to his daughter. 

"My life my love my everything," he wrote on Instagram on July 8 alongside a photo of the duo. "You have changed my life forever peep," he added, promising to "never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

To see more adorable photos of Penelope from over the years, scroll on.

Instagram
Sound Asleep

Scott called his daughter "my little angel" while sharing this sweet snapshot of P peacefully sleeping.

Instagram
Punk Princess

Penelope showed off her new punk aesthetic with dyed red hair on Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned the snapshot with a series of matching red emojis, ranging from hearts to peppers to watermelon. 

Instagram
Dye-ing For a New 'Do

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of Penelope getting her hair dyed red on Aug. 26, as fans made comparisons to The Little Mermaid.

Instagram
Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Instagram
Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Instagram
Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Instagram
Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Instagram
Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Instagram
Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

Instagram
Oceanside

Father-daughter bonding on the beach!

Instagram
Meaningful Words From Mom

"This little lady...there really are no words to express," Kourtney wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

Instagram
Playing in the Sand

...in her Skims, of course!

Instagram
Another Year Older

As Scott put it in the caption of this birthday snapshot, "Holy moly she's 8!"

Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

P and her mom sharing noodles, Lady and the Tramp-style!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, North!

Kourtney posted this cousin snapshot in honor of North West's seventh birthday.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Penelope and her little brother, Reign Disick, playing around on a family trip to Montana.

Instagram
Motherly Advice

Kourtney paired this photo of her and Penelope with a heartwarming caption: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter."

Instagram
Celebration Selfie

Penelope posing with festive balloons while celebrating Easter in April of 2020!

Instagram
More Easter Fun

Even more festive than the bunny balloons? An actual bunny!

Instagram
Poolside With Dad

"My loves," Scott captioned this candid pic of Penelope and Reign.

Instagram
Puppy Love

A close-up of Penelope and the family's golden retriever posted by Scott, who called his only daughter "my little precious." Aw!

photos
View More Photos From Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

