Go Inside Miranda Kerr's Malibu Home That Has Everything—Including a Tub in the Bedroom

Who needs bathroom walls? Not Miranda Kerr.

When it comes to bathtubs, the 38-year-old supermodel set a new trend with her stylish and tranquil Malibu home. One glance inside the four-bedroom cottage she purchased in 2014 and now shares with her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, and her three sons, it's immediately clear a fashionista lives there.

After all, the pillows are decorated with covers made out of Hermès scarves, there are pink accent chairs scattered throughout and there's even a side table with a mother of pearl top. But, if there's any detail quintessentially Miranda, it's the bathtub on full display in her master bedroom.

"I have always wanted a bathtub in my bedroom," she told MyDomaine, "and so here it is."

As her family has grown, the tub's function has evolved. "Before, when it was just Evan and me, there were so many bath nights," she explained to the website. "Now, I take baths with the babies."