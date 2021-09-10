Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Go Inside Miranda Kerr's Malibu Home That Has Everything—Including a Tub in the Bedroom

The must-see part of supermodel Miranda Kerr's Malibu cottage? The bathtub sitting unenclosed in her master bedroom. See the unique design choice and more of her stylishly tranquil home here.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 10, 2021 3:36 PMTags
Real EstateCelebritiesMiranda Kerr
Watch: Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Engagement Ring

Who needs bathroom walls? Not Miranda Kerr

When it comes to bathtubs, the 38-year-old supermodel set a new trend with her stylish and tranquil Malibu home. One glance inside the four-bedroom cottage she purchased in 2014 and now shares with her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, and her three sons, it's immediately clear a fashionista lives there. 

After all, the pillows are decorated with covers made out of Hermès scarves, there are pink accent chairs scattered throughout and there's even a side table with a mother of pearl top. But, if there's any detail quintessentially Miranda, it's the bathtub on full display in her master bedroom.

"I have always wanted a bathtub in my bedroom," she told MyDomaine, "and so here it is."

As her family has grown, the tub's function has evolved. "Before, when it was just Evan and me, there were so many bath nights," she explained to the website. "Now, I take baths with the babies."

photos
Miranda Kerr's Malibu Home and Furniture Collection

To see inside more of the KORA Organics founder's beautiful home, all you have to do is keep scrolling!

Veronica Sams/MyDomaine
Cozy California Living

The supermodel struck a pose in her largely white living room, made ultra cozy with pillows covered in Hérmes scarves and crystals on display. 

Veronica Sams/MyDomaine
Open House

From the living room, you can see the open floor plan into a nearby dining area with plenty of chairs for her family of five. 

Veronica Sams/MyDomaine
Be Our Guest

Take a peek into one of the sunlight-filled guests houses on the property, where Kerr's loved ones can rest in style. 

Veronica Sams/MyDomaine
Knick Knacks

The model added touches of personality—and some pops of color!—to the tranquil guest space with help from this shelf decorated with books, frames and other fun items. 

Veronica Sams/MyDomaine
Bath Time

Yes, the focal point of Kerr's master bedroom would have to be the very visible clawfoot bathtub. 

Veronica Sams/MyDomaine
Room for the Boys

Kerr's three sons, Flynn, 10, Hart, 3, and Myles, 1, can bunk up together in this shared bedroom, decorated with their own silhouettes painted and framed. 

Veronica Sams/MyDomaine
Master Bedroom

It's no surprise Kerr's home, complete with fluffy luxe rugs and statement walls aplenty, is as stylish as her. 

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Photos of All 3 Kids Returning to School

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

3

Katie Holmes Turns Heads With Risqué New York Fashion Week Look

4

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

5

BiP's Tammy Ly Feels "Defeated" By Fans Who Won't Accept Her

Latest News

Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of "Little Angel" Penelope Disick

Go Inside Miranda Kerr's Malibu Home—Including a Tub in the Bedroom

This $8 Hair Finishing Stick Has 11,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Halsey Is Experiencing a Relatable "Struggle" After Giving Birth

Ariana Grande Had Priceless Reaction to the Gossip Girl Reboot

Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spooky Night Out

Exclusive

Curious George Searches For Treasure in Peacock's Cape Ahoy