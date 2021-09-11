Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Munn Are Pregnant, Y'all

Watch : Kylie Jenner Confirms Baby No. 2 in Touching Video

Man, catching up on the biggest news in Hollywood felt a lot like scrolling through your Facebook feed this week.

So, it turns out, everyone is having a baby! OK, that's an exaggeration, but it kind of felt that way, with three major celebs—Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Munn—all confirming they are pregnant. Meanwhile, we are still calling our moms to ask how to wash our delicates. Tomayto, tomahto!

In your weekly Cheat Sheet, we're catching you up on all of the latest details about their pregnancies, along with other major stories, like the two big breakups that just went down and the stars set to compete for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars this season, including a former Bachelor, a YouTube sensation and Peloton instructor. So basically 2021 in a nutshell.

Here's all the celebrity news you need to know this week: