Halsey Shares Relatable "Struggle" They're Experiencing 2 Months After Giving Birth

Watch : Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

After welcoming their first baby, Halsey is reaching out to show support for fellow moms as the star struggles to navigate a common aspect of the postpartum experience.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the "Colors" singer posted a message on Twitter. "My pregnancy has changed my body so much," they wrote. "Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you're not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you."

Halsey, who gave birth to Ender Ridley Aydin in July, is also dealing with another frustrating aspect of the postpartum experience. "The pressure to look 'androgynous' as a means of gender non-confirming expression (as a big titty breastfeeding mom) coupled with expectation to have a perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion," they continued. "I'm patiently reminding myself to do me in any way that feels good."