You Need to Hear Ariana Grande's Priceless Reaction to the Gossip Girl Reboot

Ariana Grande is sending the Gossip Girl reboot lots of XOXOs after hearing her own voice during the reboot’s pilot. Her absolute shock and priceless reaction are below.

Hey Upper East siders! E! here to share the heart-stopping moment Ariana Grande heard her own voice during Gossip Girl.
 
Unbeknownst to her, "positions" was used in the HBO Max reboot's very first episode. And let's just say, the moment had her feeling those three words, eight letters.
 
"Does anyone want to warn me when f--king titles are going to come in and Kristen Bell's voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl stuff and my song's going to be in the background?" she recalled in Allure's October cover interview. "Does anyone want to just warn me?"

"Because I had a heart attack," she continued, explaining that surreal moment came full circle for her. "You know, like, I was a young girl watching Gossip Girl religiously growing up. And then I'm sitting here..."

It was another pinch-me moment stacked on thousands that still make her "emotional" she explained to the outlet: "I sort of smile and keep going."

Keep going—and keep striving for more. These days, the Grammy winner is shifting her focus toward the launch of her makeup brand, r.e.m. Beauty.

Though some may argue the industry is oversaturated with celeb lines, "I've thought a lot about this, of course, because I don't want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever," she explained. "I wear my peers' makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I'm not going to say, ‘Oh, there's too many female artists.' I love and I'm [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it's just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music."

Although there aren't many details out yet about her anticipated launch, the singer teased a promo on Sept. 9 to get us ready in the meantime.

