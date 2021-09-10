You Need to Hear Ariana Grande's Priceless Reaction to the Gossip Girl Reboot

Watch : Ariana Grande Reveals Her BIGGEST Competition on "The Voice"

Hey Upper East siders! E! here to share the heart-stopping moment Ariana Grande heard her own voice during Gossip Girl.



Unbeknownst to her, "positions" was used in the HBO Max reboot's very first episode. And let's just say, the moment had her feeling those three words, eight letters.



"Does anyone want to warn me when f--king titles are going to come in and Kristen Bell's voice is going to start saying Gossip Girl stuff and my song's going to be in the background?" she recalled in Allure's October cover interview. "Does anyone want to just warn me?"

"Because I had a heart attack," she continued, explaining that surreal moment came full circle for her. "You know, like, I was a young girl watching Gossip Girl religiously growing up. And then I'm sitting here..."

It was another pinch-me moment stacked on thousands that still make her "emotional" she explained to the outlet: "I sort of smile and keep going."