Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Spooky Outing to Halloween Horror Nights

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Disneyland Amid Drama

The couple that visits amusement parks together, stays together.

Just one week after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time at Disneyland Paris, the duo—plus Kourtney's son Mason Disick, Travis' daughter Alabama Barker and her pals—started the countdown to Halloween at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Sept. 9.

Kourtney, wearing an oversized black tee and leggings, shared a series of spooky pics on her Instagram Stories to capture all the cinematic installments at the park. Meanwhile, Alabama shared an adorable video of Travis and Kourtney hugging before boarding the trolley.

It seems like Kourtney's vampire teeth will finally come in handy! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer frequently slide into each others' Instagram comments with naughty vampire emojis, so it's no wonder Halloween is their favorite season...even if the holiday is still 51 days away.

And, Alabama already thinks of Kourtney as her "stepmom", with brother Landon Barker later sharing a sweet TikTok of Alabama and Kourtney dancing in Travis' house after Halloween Horror Nights. "Legendy tok right here," Landon captioned as Becky G's "Shower" played in the background.