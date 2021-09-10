Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nicki Minaj Pulls Out of 2021 VMAs Performance Days Before Show

Did you know that Nicki Minaj was set to grace the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs? Just days before the show, the “Anaconda” rapper revealed that she unfortunately had to drop out.

The Barbz will have wait at least one more year for Nicki Minaj's return to the VMAs.
 
Although she was not originally announced as a performer in this year's lineup, The Pinkprint rapper took fans by surprise on Sept. 9 when she revealed that she was set to grace the stage at this year's MTV Music Video Awards on Sunday, Sept 12.
 
After a fan on Twitter asked Nicki if she would be performing at the award show, the musician replied, "I just pulled out. I'll explain why another day." Nonetheless, she also expressed her gratitude for the show's network and behind-the-scenes executives, including producer Bruce Gilmer, adding, "But I love those guys at MTV. Thank you Bruce. I love you so much."
 
However, before you express regret in your tears—the rapper also noted that we should be sure to see her perform next year, also tweeting, "Next year we there baby."
 
E! News has reached out to her rep and MTV for comment.

This year's award ceremony will mark three years since fans have seen Nicki grace the VMA stage.

In August 2018, the rapper performed a few singles from her Queen album, including "Majesty," and "Barbie Dreams." That same night, she took home her fourth VMA Award for Best Hip Hop Video for "Chun Li."
 
Nicki's latest news follows reports of singer Lorde also dropping out of her performance on Sept. 3. According to MTV's official Twitter account, the New Zealand singer-songwriter had to cancel "due to a change in production elements."

Looking for more info ahead of this year's VMAs? We have everything you need right here.

