Kendall Jenner Arrives to New York Fashion Week in the Ultimate Little Black Dress

For little black dress inspiration, look no further than Kendall Jenner's latest look. The model turned the New York City sidewalk into her runway as she marked her first appearance this season.

Kendall Jenner has finally arrived to fashion week. 

As New York Fashion Week was in full swing on Thursday, Sept. 9, the model of the Kardashian-Jenner family stepped out on the streets of Manhattan where photographers captured her latest look. While out to dinner in Brooklyn with boyfriend Devin Booker, the star put a stylish foot forward in a strapless little leather black dress embellished with a graphic print. With her hair pulled back and clipped up, the fashionista finished the ensemble with pops of red thanks to her open-toe slides and coordinating chain-strap purse. 

As is the age of coronavirus, Jenner was not without a matching black face mask, too. While this marks the first sighting of the fashion week regular in New York City this season, the reality star was very recently vacationing in Italy with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard. As for the catwalks, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for a Kendall Jenner sighting—or should we say strut

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

In the meantime, it seems she turned the city sidewalk into her runway. For all the celeb sightings from this fashion week, including Jenner, just keep scrolling!

Gotham/GC Images
Kendall Jenner

The model was spotted out in Brooklyn on Sept. 9. 

Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Taraji P. Henson

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Tinashe

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

BACKGRID
Tommy Dorfman

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Heidi Gardner

Attended the Moschino show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Nicky & Paris Hilton

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Gigi Gorgeous & Shaun Ross

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Aly & AJ

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse
Benny Drama

Attended the Monse show on Sept. 9.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Hannah Ann Sluss

Stepped out on Sept. 9.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Kacey Musgraves

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Nicholas Braun

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Yara Shahidi

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Lorde

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Brittany O'Grady

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Eli Brown & Thomas Doherty

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Victor Cruz

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
AnnaSophia Robb

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
A$AP Ferg

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Mariah Linney & Madison Bailey

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dior
Myles O'Neal

Attended a Dior event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Chloe & Halle Bailey

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio & Shanina Shaik

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Lily Aldridge

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Jasmine Sanders

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Martha Hunt

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

photos
View More Photos From Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

