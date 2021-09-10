Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristen Stewart Recalls "Spooky, Spiritual Feelings" While Making Princess Diana Movie Spencer

In her new movie Spencer, Kristen Stewart plays the late Princess Diana. Now, the actress is sharing her experience of what it was like to make the film.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 10, 2021 12:50 PMTags
Kristen StewartCelebritiesPrincess Diana
Watch: Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

Kristen Stewart is spilling the royal tea on the making of her new movie Spencer.

In the film, the 31-year-old actress plays the late Princess Diana. Set during a holiday weekend at Sandringham Estate in the '90s, the drama imagines what it was like for the Princess of Wales when she knew her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working and that she'd have to forge a new path. 

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Stewart discussed a few of the scenes, including one where Diana communes with the ghost of Anne Boleyn. When asked if she's had any paranormal encounters herself, the Twilight alum admitted she hasn't but that she "felt some spooky, spiritual feelings" while making the film, "even if I was just fantasizing."

"I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off," she continued. "It's scary to tell a story about someone who's not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing."

photos
All the Actresses Who've Played Princess Diana

Stewart was then asked if there were times she could actually feel Diana with her. "She felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it's all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine," the star told the newspaper. "But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead. And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind. And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time. Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day." 

While Stewart noted "our movie is dramatized as hell" and compared it to a ballet, she reiterated "it was still a fight to keep her alive every day" and said remembering Diana is dead "was just absolutely lacerating."

"It just destroyed me constantly," she continued. "And that itself felt spiritual ... there were times where I was like, 'Oh, God,' almost like she was, you know, trying to break through. It was weird. And amazing. I've never felt anything like it in my life."

Watch: Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana

Stewart has previously discussed the work she put into the role. For instance, she told Jimmy Kimmel she'd fall asleep with recordings of Diana's voice in her head. And during her chat with The L.A. Times, she shared she worked with a dialect coach and studied posture.

The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, but fans will have to wait until Nov. 5 to see it in theaters (although, you can check out the trailer here if you can't wait until then). 

To learn more about the film, scroll on.

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Photos of All 3 Kids Returning to School

2

Katie Holmes Turns Heads With Risqué New York Fashion Week Look

3

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart Cast as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart's casting as Princess Diana was announced in June 2020. At the time, director Pablo Larraín told Deadline that the actress was "one of the great actors around today." He added, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," he continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
The Plot

The film is based on real-life events. Spencer, which is Diana's maiden name, takes place in December 1991, when she and Prince Charles spent a Christmas holiday with the royal family at one of Queen Elizabeth II's additional residences, in Sandringham, England. That weekend, she made the decision to leave her husband, following much relationship turmoil. The two ultimately divorced in August 1996 after 15 years of marriage.

"We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen," Pablo Larraín told Deadline in June 2020. "She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."

Spencer is set for release in fall 2021.

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock
Jack Farthing Plays Prince Charles

It was confirmed in March 2021 that Jack Farthing was cast as Prince Charles, Diana's husband. He is known for roles in the BBC drama series Poldark and the network's comedy Blandings. He also appeared with Olivia Munn in the Netflix movie Love, Wedding, Repeat.

Shutterstock; Imago via ZUMA Press
Olga Hellsing Cast as Sarah Ferguson

German model Olga Hellsing will make her acting debut as Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York and now ex-wife of Prince Charles' brother Prince AndrewDeadline reported in March 2021.

Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock; douglas-thomas.com
Thomas Douglas Cast as Diana's Father

British-German actor Thomas Douglas will play Diana's father, Earl John Spencer, Deadline reported in March 2021. He previously appeared in the 2020 miniseries Labyrinth of Peace and the crime series Tatort, Germany's longest-running TV drama.

Getty Images
Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris Also Star

Timothy Spall, who played Wormtail in the Harry Potter films and also starred with Jack Farthing on the comedy show Blandings, The Shape of Water and Blue Jasmine actress Sally Hawkins and Mission: Impossible movie series star Sean Harris also appear in Spencer, Deadline reported in January 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Photos of All 3 Kids Returning to School

2

Katie Holmes Turns Heads With Risqué New York Fashion Week Look

3

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

4

Kim Kardashian Says She's "Not OK" as Son Saint Breaks His Arm

5

BiP's Tammy Ly Feels "Defeated" By Fans Who Won't Accept Her

Latest News

Exclusive

How Ava Max Is Bringing the "Party" to Maroon 5's Stadium Tour

These Glam and Gutsy Fashion Week Looks Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Kristen Stewart Had "Spiritual Feelings" While Filming Spencer

See Why Kelly Clarkson’s Son Interrupted Chris Martin’s Performance

Inside the 2021 MTV VMAs Gift Bag

These Are the Celeb Couples We Hope Have RSVP'd to the Met Gala

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Urban Decay, Indie Lee & More