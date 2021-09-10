Kim Kardashian Says She's "Not OK" as Son Saint Breaks His Arm

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

Kim Kardashian is experiencing a fair amount of sympathy pain after one of her children suffered an unfortunate injury.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday, Sept. 9 to let her followers know that son Saint West, 5, had recently broken his arm. She included a photo of Saint in a wheelchair at the hospital while icing the injury, followed by a shot of the boy cradling his hurt arm after the cast had been set.

"Who do you think cried more today?," Kim posted on her Instagram Story. "My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok."

On the photo of Saint wearing a cast on his arm, she wrote, "Poor baby," adding a weary face emoji. Kim has yet to publicly share further details about what caused the broken arm.

Saint is one of four children Kim shares with ex Kanye West, along with North West, 8, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.