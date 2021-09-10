Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Challenge's Tony Raines Shares Harrowing Details From Hurricane Ida Experience

The Challenge alum Tony Raines shared devastating photos after his home was ravaged by Hurricane Ida, and also revealed his fiancée Alyssa suffered injuries that will require surgery.

The Challenge star Tony Raines is grateful for everything he still has in his life after a tough experience with Hurricane Ida.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the 33-year-old Champs vs. Stars winner shared photos to Instagram that showed the destruction his family's Louisiana home suffered amid the hurricane. Tony and fiancée Alyssa Giacone share daughter Isla Rose, 5, and he shares daughter Harper London, 4, with ex Madison Channing Wells.

"Hurricane Ida might've destroyed my home but I still have my family," he wrote. "The night of the storm a tree came crashing down through our living room. Alyssa and my 4 year old daughter, Isla, were sitting on the couch next to each other and I was standing in the middle of the room. When the roof collapsed, I fell to the floor and immediately thought the worst."

He continued, "Adrenaline kicked in and I immediately headed to the couch where my family was. I could hear my daughter crying and cleared her from the debris. I brought her to the middle hallway bathroom and went back for Alyssa. At first she was not responsive and my heart sunk but I could hear her breathing. After a few moments of moving the debris off of her to pull her out she regained consciousness."

MTV's The Challenge Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Tony shared that Alyssa received a "blow to the head" and "severely wounded" her hand when the falling ceiling knocked her out, while Isla was thankfully unharmed. At that point, they attempted to call 911, but emergency services weren't able to reach them. 

"So we waited it out 5 hours before attempting a trip to the hospital ourselves," he wrote. "We drove every route possible but there was no way through the downed trees and power lines any way we went. We eventually met someone who had a chain saw and was willing to help us. Almost 4 hours later and we finally were able to cut a path through and make it to the hospital."

When Alyssa finally received medical attention, she got stitches in her forehead and is awaiting surgery for her hand, with Tony sharing that doctors expect her to fully recover in three months if all goes well. 

"I struggled with sharing this but I wanted everyone to know that miracles do happen," he added. "If that tree or part of the roof falls a foot in any other direction this could be a different story. I'm thankful I get to hug my family and as traumatic as this experience was, we are all blessed to still be here! My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone else who was affected and are still dealing with the aftermath of this hurricane."

Among the fellow reality stars sharing support in the comments section was Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, who wrote, "Your belongings can be replaced, family can't! Glad you're all safe," adding a prayer hands emoji.

Additionally, Paulie Calafiore commented, "Praying for you and your family brother," with a heart emoji. And Weston Bergmann wrote in part, "I'm so happy your family is okay and incredibly sorry you had to go through this. My thoughts are with you during the road to recovery." 

