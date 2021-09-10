Urban Decay Setting Spray: Everything You Need to Know About This Miraculous, Game-Changing Product

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've all been there, your makeup looked so on point before you left the house and now, mere hours later, you have nothing to show for it. It happens to the best of us: you're having the time of your life at a party, you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror, and notice that you barely have any makeup on. And, these days, we all know the struggle of showing up at an event, taking your face mask off, and seeing that there's more makeup on the inside of that protective covering than on your face itself. And what about that feeling of embarrassment when you go in to hug a friend, pull away, and notice that their shirt is full of your foundation? Sometimes, you don't even notice how shiny you looked until you get home and a friend tags you in a photo. Sure, these are relatable instances, but they do not have to be the norm.
Don't. Waste. Good. Makeup. If you finally figured out how to blend, buff, and highlight your face to your liking, you should take this simple step to preserve the look: setting spray. In short, it's basically a hair spray for your face, but there's really so much more to it. If you want to lock your makeup in place, add the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray to your glam routine. When you're done applying makeup, shake the bottle, and spray your face. The product lowers the temperature of your makeup, making it sweat, smudge, transfer, and water-resistant. Your face will still look fresh hours later, no touch-ups needed. Trust me.
Yes, there are other setting sprays out there, but none of them even come close to this legendary, holy grail product. If you want to be the only one not sweating in a group photo at the tailgate, concert, or party, you need this spray. If you want to wear white tops with a full face of makeup, you need this spray. If you feel like you're always sweating, even in the winter, you need this spray.
If you're tired of protective face coverings smudging your makeup, you need this spray. If you're a bridesmaid who's nervous that your makeup won't last through a day of photoshoots and a night of dancing, you need this spray. If you want that "no makeup" makeup look to stay intact even after a swim in the pool, you need this spray. If you have a date night on the calendar.... well, you get the idea, don't you? No matter what you're doing, this spray is a true miracle worker, in all climates.
I'm not the only one who continues to buy this product over and over again. It has 574,800+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, more than 16,000 five-star reviews from Ulta customers, and 3,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you still need more convincing to check this out, just read some of the customer reviews below.
"This product is absolutely an essential! I have very sensitive skin with rosacea and it doesn't cause any irritation. Literally can dunk my head in the water and this setting spray will keep my makeup looking perfect," a Sephora shopper said.
One fan called it a "great product," writing, "I wore a mask on my face all day and not a drop of makeup rubbed onto the mask by the end of the day. I will definitely keep this as part of my routine."
Another gushed, "I truly don't know if Sephora sells a better setting spray then this one. It is worth every dollar and more. Not only does it keep your makeup in place and looking good ALL DAY through ALL THE ELEMENTS but it's so light and refreshing and seals in my makeup like ceran wrap without ever feeling tight or heavy. Buy this product. You will not regret it."
"I've been using this for years and I've yet to find a better setting spray. It really does help your makeup stay on all day, and it's never caused issues like dryness or breakouts. Highly recommend," a Sephora shopper raved.
Another had similar sentiments, writing, "Best setting spray I've ever used in my life. I work 12 hour shifts with a mask on and it's shocking how well my makeup holds up. I've used a ton of different setting sprays, but this is truly the best. Will repurchase until the end of time."
"I was having the time of my life at a Las Vegas concert. In Vegas, it was hot, I wore a mask, I am oily, I sang, I danced, I drank, and I sweat. My makeup didn't budge at all. My mask was clean and my makeup looked good. I 100% recommend this setting spray," a shopper shared.
A different shopper raved, "Best product there is. If I forget to take my makeup off after a night out my makeup is still in tact the next morning when I wake up."