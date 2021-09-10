Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Is Us Marks Its "Last First Day" With Sweet Jack and Rebecca Photos

Filming has begun on the final season of This Is Us and creator Dan Fogelman gave a little sneak peek on Twitter.

Stock up on the Kleenex, because This Is Us has officially begun filming its final season. 

The Pearson family is getting back together for one last ride, and Mandy Moore and creator Dan Fogelman honored the occasion with a couple of photos marking the beginning of the end. Naturally, the "last first day" was all about the couple who started it all: Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore). 

Fogelman tweeted a photo of the monitor with Jack and Rebecca on screen, writing, "Last first day. Feeling feelings." Moore posted a different pic of "Mom and Dad" and wrote, "Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go..." 

In his Instagram stories, Ventimiglia posted a short video of him walking on the studio lot with Moore. 

"That's it. That's a wrap on day one, season six," she says. "Can you f--king believe it?" 

"Crazy!" Ventimiglia responds, and it really is. Crazy!

Unfortunately, fans still have quite a bit of time to wait before we find out how the Pearsons will be saying goodbye. While production is now underway, season six won't premiere until midseason 2022. 

photos
The Future of This Is Us

Of course, many current fans of the NBC hit aren't exactly waiting on news of Jack and Rebecca, because that was not the couple who threw us all a major curveball in the season five finale

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

While Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) didn't end up getting married, a flash forward revealed that over the next few years, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will get divorced, and she will get remarried to her coworker, Phillip (Chris Geere). 

Kate and Toby's relationship has been a bit of a question mark ever since we got a glimpse at a future family gathering where they did not appear to be together, but this was still a twist we didn't see coming. It's also a twist we're extremely excited about, so in terms of us getting to watch the final season of This Is Us, 2022 can't get here soon enough. 

This Is Us airs on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

