How Amanda Bynes Mended Relationship With Her Parents After Years of Turmoil

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight

Amanda Bynes appears to have turned a corner when it comes to her relationship with her parents, following years of turmoil.

The 35-year-old Easy A actress, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, is "doing better than ever," a source close to Bynes told E! News on Thursday, Sept. 9.

"Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment," the insider continued. "The shift in her relationship with her parents really had a lot to do with the pandemic, too. The quarantine process caused everyone to not see their elderly parents for a while and Amanda was no different."

The insider continued, "At the same time, it really made her appreciate her loved ones even more. So when they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together and that strengthened their bond a lot."

In 2013, Bynes underwent a 5150 psychiatric hospitalization in 2013 that followed personal and legal turmoil. She was then placed under a conservatorship, which is currently managed by her parents.