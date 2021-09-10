Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Urban Decay, Indie Lee & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off products from Indie Lee, Urban Decay, Tarte. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil
Boost moisture, diminish the appearance of fine lines, and improve tone and texture with the Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil. One shopper shared, "This product is so hydrating and nourishing. Makes your skin feel amazing. Use it everyday." Another reviewed, "I don't write reviews, but I truly love this product and think it's worth the price. My face looks glowy, feels moisturized but not greasy, and I feel refreshed."
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow
If you love some sparkle, this is the eyeshadow for you. It delivers a long-lasting shimmery finish that stays put for up to 16 hours. The formula is even packed with a bit of caffeine.
One customer insisted, "I am not exaggerating when I say these are some of the most beautiful eyeshadows I own." Meanwhile, another said, "It's the most beautiful, wet looking shadow. I don't know why it took me years and years to purchase it but I'm glad I finally did. Even in my extensive eyeshadow collection where I have a love for shiny, wet looking things, it is a stand out."
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
This mascara acts like a push-up bra for your eyelashes, lengthening, curling, volumizing and conditioning with each swipe. One shopper described this mascara as their "personal holy grail," writing, "I want to start out by saying I'm frugal. I will not pay for something because of the brand. I want cheap. But I cannot find a mascara that works as good as this one. It's THE BEST!! My lashes are full and beautiful! No clumps. Occasionally I have some fall out but it's so minimal that I don't care. I'll never buy anything else."
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
This cruelty-free cleanser gently washes away makeup and impurities to leave the skin hydrated, silky, and luminous. A shopper reviewed, "My favorite Indie Lee product. My skin feels soft and smooth after use and I have experienced a noticeable/visible difference in my skin tone." Another revealed, "I haven't used any other cleansers since trying this. It smells wonderful, leaves my skin soft, and is not irritating to my eyes. My favorite cleanser!"
