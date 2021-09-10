Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off ZitSticka, Urban Decay, Tarte & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Urban Decay, Tarte, ZitSicka, Juice Beauty, Indie Lee, and Olio E Osso. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack
These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to target your early-stage zit, clearing the upcoming drama before it gets real. Many shoppers have insisted that these are worth every single penny, with one sharing, "These are the best, they really do work. I love them. Also you can't see them on the skin so great for covering up those big red pimples. I wear mine under makeup, no one has ever noticed. Reduces the appearance of pimple within a night!"
Another urged, "Go buy these. I immediately bought more after trying one one time! I've always been suspicious about pimple patches because how the - do they work? But after trying them when they were on sale, I'm sold!! They literally made a huge uncomfortable red pimple under my chin disappear while I slept. I went to sleep and when I woke up it was gone. Stop what you're doing and buy these right now!!!"
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
This mascara acts like a push-up bra for your eyelashes, lengthening, curling, volumizing and conditioning with each swipe. One shopper described this mascara as their "personal holy grail," writing, "I want to start out by saying I'm frugal. I will not pay for something because of the brand. I want cheap. But I cannot find a mascara that works as good as this one. It's THE BEST!! My lashes are full and beautiful! No clumps. Occasionally I have some fall out but it's so minimal that I don't care. I'll never buy anything else."
Tarte Sugar Rush - Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara
This mascara creates a naturally defined and voluminous look as it curls and separates each lash. The formula includes rice bran, olive esters, and provitamin B5 to soften and nourish your eyelashes. A happy customer raved, "One of the best mascaras ever! It is so amazing, it lengthened my lashes and made them voluminous, it doesn't flake off and it lasts all day. It is definitely worth the price in my opinion. I definitely recommend it!"
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Eyeshadow
This eyeshadow is rich, dense, decadent, and highly pigmented. There are matte, satin, shimmer, and metallic finishes available in an array of vibrant shades ranging from soft neutrals and warm browns to golden, bronze shimmers and rich jewel tones. These eyeshadows blend seamlessly and they can be applied wet or dry with a finger or brush to brighten and enhance the eyes.
One customer reviewed, "Absolutely love this eye shadow. I want to purchase more! The pigment is so nice and it's packed well and there is no fall out. The shades are beautiful in this range! The packaging is so nice and I love the look of it! It feels like a nice amount of product and I would purchase more shades!"
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Day & Night Duo
Juice Beauty's Stem Cellular Day & Night Duo brings together two best-selling moisturizers that rejuvenate around the clock to reduce fine lines & wrinkles. The Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer hydrates skin with antioxidant-rich organic jojoba & shea throughout the day. The Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream reduces the appearance of deep lines and wrinkles overnight.
"I have been using this duo for a few weeks and so far I love it! I have a dry skin and hard to find a cream that will be moisturizing enough but without that greasy feel. These creams absorb easily and keep my skin super soft. The only thing I wish they didn't have this strong citrusy scent," a customer shared.
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
This cruelty-free cleanser gently washes away makeup and impurities to leave the skin hydrated, silky, and luminous. A shopper reviewed, "My favorite Indie Lee product. My skin feels soft and smooth after use and I have experienced a noticeable/visible difference in my skin tone." Another revealed, "I haven't used any other cleansers since trying this. It smells wonderful, leaves my skin soft, and is not irritating to my eyes. My favorite cleanser!"
Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm
A two-in-one product is always a worthwhile purchase. This one nourishes the lips in addition to working as a blush on the cheeks. Just apply wherever you want a little extra pigment and you'll be good to go!
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow
If you love some sparkle, this is the eyeshadow for you. It delivers a long-lasting shimmery finish that stays put for up to 16 hours. The formula is even packed with a bit of caffeine.
One customer insisted, "I am not exaggerating when I say these are some of the most beautiful eyeshadows I own." Meanwhile, another said, "It's the most beautiful, wet looking shadow. I don't know why it took me years and years to purchase it but I'm glad I finally did. Even in my extensive eyeshadow collection where I have a love for shiny, wet looking things, it is a stand out."
Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil
Boost moisture, diminish the appearance of fine lines, and improve tone and texture with the Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil. One shopper shared, "This product is so hydrating and nourishing. Makes your skin feel amazing. Use it everyday." Another reviewed, "I don't write reviews, but I truly love this product and think it's worth the price. My face looks glowy, feels moisturized but not greasy, and I feel refreshed."
ZitSticka PRESS Exfoliating Hydro-Mask
This hydrogel exfoliating sheet mask is specifically formulated for acne-prone skin. Each ingredient is delivered deep down to improve your all-over texture and breakouts. Each box includes five masks. An incredibly happy customer shared, "Everything I have tried from this company has been INCREDIBLE, and this mask included. I will probably never use another sheet mask unless I can't get a hold of one of these!"
Another person said, "Alright - this tosses all other sheet masks aside. I've had on/off cystic to mild acne for about 10 years, my skin is very inclined to inflammation and leans quite dry. This mask is a DREAM. I've used sheet masks and they've all been shrug worthy, but this one actually had me, wow. I use it at night before bed and my partner who hardly comments on the state of my skin told me I looked glowy."
Olio E Osso Clear Balm
This clear balm is incredibly versatile. It's great to relieve chap lips, tame split ends and flyaways in your hair, groom stray eyebrows, condition cuticles, moisturize dry patches, and so much more.
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Shadow Stick
These retractable eyeshadow sticks are highly pigmented, long lasting, and caffeine-packed. They effortless blend to easily create your desired look. Simple put, "I love this stuff! It goes on perfectly and stays all day," per a happy customer. Another said, "Easy to apply, glides on easily, lasts all day even thru a workout. Removes easily. Would buy it again!"
