Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of All 3 Kids as They Return to School

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

School is back in session for the Parker-Broderick clan, and we're not just talking about Sarah Jessica Parker's return to the Sex and the City set.

The 56-year-old actress, who is reviving her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the HBO Max series And Just Like That..., is also grappling with the passing of time as she sends her three kids off to school for the fall.

Sarah posted pics of each of three of her children (with their faces mostly hidden for privacy) that showed James, 18, and 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha heading off to class.

"In the span of 7 days," she wrote on Instagram, "One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade." One daughter donned a denim dress with black sneakers, while the other was in a pale pink top and black shorts with rain boots.

It's been quite the emotional week for the SJP designer. She reflected, "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know."