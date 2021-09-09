Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of All 3 Kids as They Return to School

School is back in session for the Parker-Broderick clan, and we're not just talking about Sarah Jessica Parker's return to the Sex and the City set.
The 56-year-old actress, who is reviving her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the HBO Max series And Just Like That..., is also grappling with the passing of time as she sends her three kids off to school for the fall.
Sarah posted pics of each of three of her children (with their faces mostly hidden for privacy) that showed James, 18, and 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha heading off to class.
"In the span of 7 days," she wrote on Instagram, "One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade." One daughter donned a denim dress with black sneakers, while the other was in a pale pink top and black shorts with rain boots.
It's been quite the emotional week for the SJP designer. She reflected, "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know."
Sarah said she's "gutted at the time passed" but is also "exhilarated by the possibilities that await them." She ended her sentimental post by saying, "The love. The love. The love. X, S."
It was a big moment for her and longtime husband Matthew Broderick, as their eldest left the nest in New York for college in Rhode Island. According to his Instagram bio, James is starting at Brown University.
Sarah's pic showed her grown-up son dressed down in sneakers, Nike socks, grey sweatpants and a black tee as he set foot on the campus.
He was only about 2 years old when Sex and the City wrapped. And although she can't rewind time in real life, Sarah is certainly bringing us all back into the world of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda for the show's upcoming reboot.
Even Mr. Big (Chris Noth) is back. Sarah shared an adorable pic of the co-stars reunited last month, and captioned their embrace, "These 2. I bet they stay out late tonight."