You Need to See Jessica Simpson, 3LW and More Stars at the 2001 Met Gala

Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicky Hilton and Diana Ross were also among the attendees at the 2001 Met Gala. Check out their fashion moments at the event below.

The 2001 Met Gala will forever be cemented in fashion history.

From the star-studded guest list—including Meg Ryan, Diana Ross and Nicky Hilton—to the head-turning style moments, this event deserves a second look. Remember 3LW's yellow ensembles? How about Jessica Simpson's pastel dress? If not, you're in luck, because ahead of the 2021 Met Gala, which is set to take place on Sept. 13, E! is raising a glass to the 2001 fashion event.

Two decades ago, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made the Met Gala their date night, holding each other close as they posed for photographers. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow attended the event alongside designer pal Stella McCartney, with the Oscar winner, of course, wearing her friend's brand.

Other notable attendees at the 2001 event, which was themed The White House Years in honor of Jacqueline Kennedy, included Renée Zellweger—in a strapless white dress—and Liv Tyler, who paired her pale-pink look with a sequin purse.

As we all await the 2021 Met Gala fashion, take a trip down memory line with the style moments from the 2001 affair.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Nicky Hilton

The socialite's 2001 Met Gala attire actually got her in trouble with her mom, Kathy Hilton. "One of my funniest memories of borrowing something from my mom's closet was when I was in my 20s and I had just landed from Miami," she recalled in a July interview with Footwear News. "It was [Kathy's] vintage Valentino skirt with these Gucci Tom Ford heels. And I needed to be, like, glammed up, so I just went in and I throw on a necklace and I was out the door. Within an hour she's calling me, panicking. She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at the cameras. Apparently, this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen."

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson

Weeks before releasing her second album, Irresistible, the singer struck a pose at the Met Gala in a one-shoulder blue and pink dress. The star paired the look with gold heels adorned with flowers.

Evan Agostini/Getty George De Sota/Newsmakers
Stella McCartney & Gwyneth Paltrow

In 2001, the same year Paltrow appeared in The Royal Tenenbaums and Shallow Hal, she walked the Met Gala in a black cutout ensemble alongside designer McCartney. 

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
3LW

The iconic girl group featuring Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Naturi Naughton added a splash of sunshine to the fashionable affair with their yellow and blue outfits. The event took place just months after the trio released their debut self-titled album, which later went platinum.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

Date night! The superstar couple was all smiles as they attended the fashionable event together. Later that year, in December 2001, they welcomed their third child together, daughter Audrey McGraw.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Renée Zellweger

Just days after the release of Bridget Jones, the actress appeared at the Met Gala in this elegant white dress.

George De Sota/Newsmakers
Diana Ross

The legendary singer delivered a golden fashion moment in this Met Gala look.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Meg Ryan

The star of the show for the You've Got Mail actress was her signature, now-iconic haircut.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Demi Moore

While the Ghost actress took a step back from the spotlight in the early aughts to raise her three daughters, she did make a rare exception for the 2001 Met Gala.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock
Liv Tyler

Just a few months before the release of Lord of the Rings, the daughter of Steven Tyler shined during fashion's biggest night.

