You Need to See Jessica Simpson, 3LW and More Stars at the 2001 Met Gala

The 2001 Met Gala will forever be cemented in fashion history.

From the star-studded guest list—including Meg Ryan, Diana Ross and Nicky Hilton—to the head-turning style moments, this event deserves a second look. Remember 3LW's yellow ensembles? How about Jessica Simpson's pastel dress? If not, you're in luck, because ahead of the 2021 Met Gala, which is set to take place on Sept. 13, E! is raising a glass to the 2001 fashion event.

Two decades ago, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made the Met Gala their date night, holding each other close as they posed for photographers. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow attended the event alongside designer pal Stella McCartney, with the Oscar winner, of course, wearing her friend's brand.

Other notable attendees at the 2001 event, which was themed The White House Years in honor of Jacqueline Kennedy, included Renée Zellweger—in a strapless white dress—and Liv Tyler, who paired her pale-pink look with a sequin purse.