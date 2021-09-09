Katharine McPhee Cuddles Baby Boy Rennie in Adorable New Photos

Katharine McPhee is Smash-ing this motherhood thing.
Seven months after the actress and singer welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, Katharine continues to share glimpses of life with baby Rennie to Instagram. On Thursday, Sept. 9, she posted photos from a recent trip to Canada, where she and David share a home.
"Canada photo dump," Katharine captioned the trip down memory lane, which included two precious snapshots next to her little guy.
In one, she held Rennie in one arm and waved back at the camera with the other as they strolled through a garden. The second showed Katharine planting a smooch on her son's cheek while posing in front of a lake.
The American Idol alum was joined by her mother, Peisha McPhee, for the trip up north, which also included some beer tasting and impromptu modeling of David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster's clothing line, Favorite Daughter.
Fans of Katharine and David will be familiar with the couple's reported $14 million abode in Canada for one particular reason. In early 2020, the famed record producer opened his doors to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie, who stayed there over Christmas after leaving the U.K.
Katharine and David have since formed a close friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only did Katharine and Meghan attend the same Los Angeles school, last year the foursome was spotted on a double date in the royals' new hometown of Montecito, Calif.
Does that mean playdates are on the horizon for Archie, Rennie and baby Lilibet? One can only hope.