Dexter: New Blood Trailer Reveals What Became of Dexter's Son

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is living his best life in the new season of Dexter...or at least the best life of a nice man named Jim Lindsay.
Dexter's actual best life probably involves a lot more serial killing than he's doing in the new trailer for the Showtime revival, but he does seem pretty happy. He's got a police chief girlfriend, a retail job and a lot of friends, but a sinister mystery involving missing people seems to be bringing up his old murderous instincts.
These days, those instincts appear in the form of Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), Dexter's dead adopted sister.
"You are a serial killer," she reminds him in the trailer. "You love that you're getting away with murder and you cannot wait to kill again."
Something tells us he'll get his chance before the season is through, but there's also a fun complication: Harrison!
At the end of the original series, Dexter sent his young son away with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), and the now-teenager (Jack Alcott) has tracked his father down. Does he know his dad is a serial killer? Is he also a serial killer? Where has he been all this time and where is Hannah now? Hopefully Harrison's got some answers for us!
Watch the trailer below.
