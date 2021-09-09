Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dexter: New Blood Trailer Reveals What Became of Dexter's Son

Dexter's doing his best to live his new life, but his old life is coming back to haunt him in the just-released trailer for the Showtime revival.

By Lauren Piester Sep 09, 2021 8:11 PMTags
TVDexterCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is living his best life in the new season of Dexter...or at least the best life of a nice man named Jim Lindsay.

Dexter's actual best life probably involves a lot more serial killing than he's doing in the new trailer for the Showtime revival, but he does seem pretty happy. He's got a police chief girlfriend, a retail job and a lot of friends, but a sinister mystery involving missing people seems to be bringing up his old murderous instincts. 

These days, those instincts appear in the form of Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), Dexter's dead adopted sister. 

"You are a serial killer," she reminds him in the trailer. "You love that you're getting away with murder and you cannot wait to kill again." 

Something tells us he'll get his chance before the season is through, but there's also a fun complication: Harrison!

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

At the end of the original series, Dexter sent his young son away with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), and the now-teenager (Jack Alcott) has tracked his father down. Does he know his dad is a serial killer? Is he also a serial killer? Where has he been all this time and where is Hannah now? Hopefully Harrison's got some answers for us!

Watch the trailer below.

Trending Stories

1

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

3

Raven-Symoné Reveals Disney Offered for Her Character to Be a Lesbian

Scroll down for everything we know about the revival, which premieres Nov. 7 on Showtime.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
How Many Episodes?

The revival will be 10 episodes. Showrunner Clyde Phillips—who ran the first four seasons of the original series—wrote the script for the first and the last episode. It's scheduled to premiere Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Where Will the Show Be Set?

Dexter was sort of iconically set in Miami the first time around, and in the finale the character had relocated to Oregon. Now, almost a decade later, Dexter is living in a town called Iron Lake in Upstate New York. He appears to be going by the name Jim Lindsay (which is close to the name of the author of the books the series was based on, Jeff Lindsay).

Dan Littlejohn/Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
This Is Not Dexter Season 9

Phillips told THR that "We want this not to be Dexter season nine." 

"We basically do get to start from scratch," he said. "I mean, 10 years have passed—however many years have passed—by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage in so far as the ending of the show. This will have no resemblance to how the original finale was and it's a great opportunity to write a second finale for a show." 

Showtime
This Is Not a Reaction to the Series Finale

Phillips acknowledged many people involved with the show—including Michael C. Hall—knew that lumberjack ending was not a fan fave. 

"Michael certainly was aware that the ending wasn't well received and I believe that he was not completely satisfied with it and this is an opportunity to make that right," Philips said. "But that's not why we're doing it. We're doing this because there's such a hunger for Dexter out there." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
But It's Not an Erasure of the Finale, Either

The revival will not erase Dexter's turn as a lumberjack.

"We're 10 years later," Phillips said. "We're not undoing anything. We're not doing movie magic, we're not going to betray the audience to say 'That was all a dream,' or whatever it is. I mean, what happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years. This is now however many years later. So we're not undoing anything." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Deb Be Back?

Dexter's adoptive sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) will still be dead, but Dexter's a show known for its ghosts. 

"There is some flexibility for movie magic, and that's all I can say about it," Phillips previously said, refusing to answer the question directly. In August 2021, it was confirmed that Carpenter would be back as an imaginary presence in Dexter's life. 

"As much as [Deb] is an internalized character for Dexter, I think [she] represents how far he's fallen… without a compass," Hall said about Deb's return. "I was so excited about Jennifer doing this because I knew she would be able to shape shift and come at Dexter from so many different places. And, of course, she did. And it was really fun to crack open our sense of [Dexter]'s internal landscape, because it's much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be."

Randy Tepper/Showtime
The Return of the Trinity Killer

Speaking of movie magic, the only major returning guest star we know of so far is John Lithgow, which is baffling because the Trinity Killer is very dead. But Deadline reports that Lithgow will return for a brief appearance, so we're expecting a hallucination or perhaps a dream sequence.

Getty Images
Meet the New Cast

It appears that the new series will feature mainly new side characters. Here's a breakdown of who to expect: 

Jamie Chung plays a famous true-crime podcaster from LA who gets caught up in the show's central mystery. 

Clancy Brown plays Kurt Caldwell, the villain and unofficial mayor of Iron Lake who owns the truck stop. He's a man of the people, but if you cross him or hurt anyone he cares, for "God help you." 

Julia Jones plays Angela Bishop, Iron Lake's first Native American police chief. Johnny Sequoyah plays her daughter Audrey.

Alano Miller plays Logan, a police sergeant and assistant coach of the high school wrestling team. 

David Magidoff plays Teddy, a new addition to the local police department. 

Oscar Wahlberg plays Zach, the captain of the high school wrestling team. 

Jack Alcott plays Randall, who has a meaningful encounter with Dexter. 

Michael Cyril Creighton plays Fred Jr., owner of Fred's Fish & Game.

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Phillips' Finale Idea Happen?

When the original finale aired, Phillips was interviewed by E! News' Kristin Dos Santos and revealed what his pitch for the series finale would have been. It involved Dexter being executed for his crimes while all of his victims (even the indirect ones) could be seen watching from the gallery. Understandably, Phillips couldn't say whether this ending would see the light of day in the revival. 

"Everybody knows that quote," he said. "And then if I say none of it is in play, then they know something else is going to happen if they say all of it in play. Then, then they know that that's something's going to happen so I can't answer that. I can't talk about the finale of the show." 

Showtime
Will Dexter Still Be in Law Enforcement?

Phillips couldn't say for sure if Dexter's former job of blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department would come back into play, but he could say this: "We discuss it and we we do mess with it, we do change it up. I can't tell you in which ways." 

The show will "look and feel different yet familiar," whatever that means.

Per the latest trailer, Dexter, who is living life under a different alias, does work for Fred's Fish & Game.

Trending Stories

1

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

3

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

4

Chrissy Teigen Tears Up While Dropping Kids Off on First Day of School

5

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Tears Up While Dropping Kids Off on First Day of School

Katharine McPhee Cuddles Baby Boy Rennie in Adorable New Photos

Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Dexter Trailer Reveals What Became of Dexter's Son

Here’s Why Zendaya Won’t Be Attending the 2021 Met Gala After All

Exclusive

Amelia Hamlin Reveals How She Feels at NYFW After Scott Disick Split

Katie Holmes Turns Heads With Risqué New York Fashion Week Look