Amelia Hamlin Reveals How She’s Feeling at New York Fashion Week After Scott Disick Split

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Is Having "So Much Fun" at NYFW

Now that Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick is officially out of fashion, she's living it up as a single girl at New York Fashion Week.

Just days after their split, the 20-year-old model is ready to get back "in action," she exclusively told E! News from the red carpet before Prabal Gurung's show. Without mentioning her ex, she said she's trying not to let the "stress" of the hectic week get to her.

E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi asked Amelia if she's feeling relaxed. The star paused: "Relaxed?!" she teased, laughing. "But I love the stress," she added.

Ultimately, Amelia is glad to be busy with work, saying, "I'm so excited to be here. It's amazing. I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people."

On Sept. 8, she walked the Dundas x Revolve runway ("I loved that show"), as well as the Bronx and Banco fashion show, and it sounds like Fashion Week has been a welcome escape.

"It's so much fun and I'm so grateful to be here," shared the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, who reacted to Amelia's breakup with Scott by posting a smiley face emoji on Instagram.