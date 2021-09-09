Katie Holmes Turns Heads With Risqué New York Fashion Week Look

Watch : Katie Holmes Reveals Inspiration for 2017 Met Gala Look

Katie Holmes, is that really you?

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 42-year-old Dawson's Creek alum showed up at a New York Fashion Week event wearing what marks one of her most daring outfits yet.

While attending the grand opening of Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin's new flagship boutique in New York City, Holmes showed plenty of skin in a black cut-out gown with front ties, paired with a long matching jacket and white sneakers.

Katie posted several photos of herself wearing the outfit, sans the jacket, on her Instagram page, drawing many compliments.

"GORGEOUS," wrote Alyssa Milano, while rocker Patti Smith commented, "Beautiful inside and out."

Another person wrote, referencing Holmes' Dawson's Creek character, "Joey Potter...a forever queen."

Cut-out dresses are a hot fashion trend this year. Both Kate Hudson and Demi Moore recently wore risqué dresses at the Venice International Film Festival.