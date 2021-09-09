Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Katie Holmes Turns Heads With Risqué New York Fashion Week Look

Katie Holmes debuted one of her most daring outfits during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022. See a photo of her new look.

Katie Holmes, is that really you?

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 42-year-old Dawson's Creek alum showed up at a New York Fashion Week event wearing what marks one of her most daring outfits yet.

While attending the grand opening of Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin's new flagship boutique in New York City, Holmes showed plenty of skin in a black cut-out gown with front ties, paired with a long matching jacket and white sneakers.

Katie posted several photos of herself wearing the outfit, sans the jacket, on her Instagram page, drawing many compliments.

"GORGEOUS," wrote Alyssa Milano, while rocker Patti Smith commented, "Beautiful inside and out."

Another person wrote, referencing Holmes' Dawson's Creek character, "Joey Potter...a forever queen."

Cut-out dresses are a hot fashion trend this year. Both Kate Hudson and Demi Moore recently wore risqué dresses at the Venice International Film Festival.

See photos of Holmes and other stars at New York Fashion Week events:

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Katie Holmes

Attended the grand opening of Vacheron Constantin's new flagship boutique in New York City on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Chloe & Halle Bailey

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio & Shanina Shaik

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Lily Aldridge

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Jasmine Sanders

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Martha Hunt

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Zeke Thomas

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Roberto Rossellini

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Jordan Barrett

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Gotham/WireImage
Jeezy & Jeannie Mai

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

Gotham/WireImage
Liza Koshy & Kimiko Glenn

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

Gotham/WireImage
Noah Beck & Blake Gray

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

Gotham/GC Images
Irina Shayk

Attended the Bulgari B.Zero1 event on Sept. 8.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
La La Anthony

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Madelaine Petsch

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

Gotham/WireImage
Bretman Rock

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Nicky Hilton

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
June Ambrose

Attended the Prabal Gurung show on Sept. 8.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

Stepped out on Sept. 8. 

Rebels4Causes / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

Stepped out on Sept. 8.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Emily Ratajkowski & Ciara

Attended the Dundas x Revolve show on Sept. 8.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Amelia Hamlin

Attended the Dundas x Revolve show on Sept. 8.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Alessandra Ambrosio & Shanina Shaik

Attended the Dundas x Revolve show on Sept. 8.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Bretman Rock

Attended the Dundas x Revolve show on Sept. 8.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Lori Harvey

Attended the Dundas x Revolve show on Sept. 8.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Barbara Palvin

Attended the Dundas x Revolve show on Sept. 8.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara & La La Anthony

Attended the Dundas x Revolve show on Sept. 8.

