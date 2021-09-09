Yes, the Season 2 Plot for Only Murders in the Building Was Teased in the New Episode

Season one of Only Murders in the Building hasn't even ended, but we're desperate for news about season two. So, while chatting exclusively with series co-creator John Hoffman, we, of course, asked for any tidbit he could tease about part two of the Hulu original—and he happily obliged.
Although Hoffman made it clear that season two wasn't officially a go yet, he did confirm that the plot for the new season was already teased in episode four, which dropped Sept. 7 on the streaming service. "At the end of episode four, we're saying it, with a little bit of a tease," he told E! News. "Cinda Canning is the one who holds the tease, [the] amazing Tina Fey."
As Hoffman continued, he confirmed that Cinda's monologue at the end of episode four "points, a little bit, to the potential for season two."
For those who've yet to tune in to the new episode, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) take a meeting with podcasting legend Cinda Canning for advice on their true crime podcast. Although Cinda initially seems underwhelmed by their pitch, a flash forward reveals that the Arconia trio is now the subject of her latest podcast, Only Murderers in the Building.
"What happens when your second chance becomes your last shot," Cinda knowingly notes, "is a line of dialogue from Brazos, episode 713, which prophesized what would happen 15 years later, when a fake detective decided to become a real one. When he and his true crime fan buddies took a second chance, and become the subject of our next investigation."
Obviously, this raises a multitude of questions, as this reveal is timed alongside Charles and Oliver learning that Mabel knew the deceased, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Don't forget, in a different flash forward from episode one, Mabel was spotted covered in blood and next to a seemingly dead body.
Does Cinda's tease mean the trio are arrested? Will season two be told through her perspective? Will we ever learn the identity of the tie-dye hoodie man?
These are questions that will, hopefully, be answered throughout the rest of season one and (the unconfirmed) season two. Yet, if you're like us and impatient for updates, Hoffman advised eagle-eyed fans to take a closer look at the opening credits.
"Within our gorgeous open opening credits, which we worked very hard on," he teased, "There is a slight difference. An Easter egg is dropped, basically. A slight thing to pick up and find in each episode's opening credits that points to a little mystery within that episode, or within the mystery at large."
Intrigued? Rewatch the credits and tweet @eonlineTV what you find!
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building arrive Tuesdays on Hulu.