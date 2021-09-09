9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby No. 3—Find Out His Name

Watch : Is Shailene Woodley Making a Baby Announcement?!

Jennifer Love Hewitt is ending the summer on a high note.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the 9-1-1 star appeared to announce the arrival of her third child while posting from a hospital room.

"Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," Jennifer wrote to her followers. "My belly was a big hit. 'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor…they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.'"

The actress continued, "It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Soon after the post, Jennifer shared posts from friends congratulating her on the arrival of her third child with husband Brian Hallisay. And yes, many fans expressed their approval of baby Aidan after remembering Jennifer's character in Ghost Whisperer had a child with the same name.