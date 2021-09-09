Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Truth About Those Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently sparked speculation that they are engaged. Find out if the two stars are planning on tying the knot.

By Corinne Heller Sep 09, 2021 6:15 PMTags
Megan FoxCouplesMachine Gun Kelly
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged?

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Us Weekly quoted a source as saying that the same day, while watching Kelly rehearse for his debut performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs, Fox was wearing a "ring on that special finger." The source also teased a possible "surprise announcement" during the rapper's set at the award show, which takes place Sunday, Sept. 12, and where he is set to premiere his new single, "Papercuts," with drummer Travis Barker.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Fox's rep told E! News that the actress and Kelly are not engaged. They did not comment about the reported ring.

Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, have been dating for more than a year. In April, a source close to Fox told E! News that the actress and Kelly "plan to get engaged and married" when her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, is finalized.

She filed the papers last November, several months after she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum broke up.

Fox and Kelly, who is also an actor and whose real name is Colson Baker, began their romance after meeting on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Two months later, Fox starred in Kelly's music video "My Bloody Valentine." 

And while Megan might not be rocking any new engagement jewels just yet, this past February, Kelly started wearing a different piece of curious jewelry to symbolize his commitment to his real-life "Bloody Valentine": A pendant with a vial that contained a drop of his girlfriend's blood.

In May, Kelly said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Fox had given him the pendant, adding, "She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship. I didn't have a passport either. So she was going out to Bulgaria and so, I was kind of freaking out like, 'Oh, you're gonna leave and I can't even come see you' or whatever."

"I mean, some people give like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever," he continued. "She gave me her DNA."

Kelly had long had a crush on Fox. In an interview for GQ magazine, published in July, Kelly recalled hanging a poster of the Transformers actress in his bedroom wall as a teenager, and one of his classmates recalled how the rapper once vowed he would marry the star. Kelly told the outlet, "So that's some full-circle s--t.

The Truth About Those Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

