Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Your 2021 MTV VMAs Guide: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are in just a few days. But don't worry, we have your full guide to the VMAs right here.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 09, 2021 7:00 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsMTVCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Watch: Necessary Realness: VMAs Fashion Flashback

Music, Moonperson trophies and memorable performances? It must be time for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The 38th annual VMAs will take place Sunday, Sept. 12 and celebrate the artists, songs and music videos that viewers have rocked out to over the past year. 

For the past month, fans have been casting their votes for who they think deserves to win in categories like Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. But they'll have to tune in to see who takes home the trophy.

Of course, there's more to the event than the awards. From the red carpet fashion to the amazing performances, there's so much to see.

Held in Brooklyn, New York, the VMAs will continue to work with state and local officials to prioritize attendees' health and safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a press release noted. The network is also partnering with the nonprofit organization 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities in the week leading up to the VMAs to "promote awareness and positive action" in observance of 9/11's 20th anniversary.

photos
2020 MTV VMAs' Memorable Moments

For more details on the VMAs, including how to watch and who's performing (cough, Justin Bieber, cough, cough) scroll on.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
When and Where Are the 2021 VMAs Taking Place?

The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York starting at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on Sunday, Sept. 12.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
How Can I Watch the VMAs?

The award show will simulcast across CMT, Comedy Central, The CW Network, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will be available to stream on MTV's digital platforms.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Who's Hosting the VMAs This Year?

You want the answer? Say so. Doja Cat, who won the Moonperson for Best New Artist last year, will be hosting the event.

Emma McIntyre/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Who's Leading the Nominations?

We're going to tell you one time: Bieber heads into the night with the most nominations, earning a total of seven. Megan Thee Stallion follows closely behind with six nods, and Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo enter the evening with five apiece.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF
Have Any of the Winners Been Announced Yet?

Actually, yes! The Foo Fighters are set to receive the first-ever MTV VMAs Global Icon Award. As for the rest of the winners, fans will just have to wait and see.

Getty Images
Who's Performing?

Tons of your favorite artists! Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, NormaniOlivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots will all take the stage. The Biebs will also perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2015 and will sing "Stay" with The Kid Laroi. In addition, the Foo Fighters will return to the VMAs for the first time in 14 years. But that's not all. Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly will rock out to their new single "papercuts," and Alicia Keys and Swae Lee will perform their recently released song "Lala."

Getty Images
Who's Presenting?

From actors and athletes to models and musicians, there are a number of stars on this lineup. Count on seeing AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and Travis Barker make onstage appearances.

Jo Hale/Redferns, Leon Bennett/FilmMagic, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Will There Be a Pre-Show?

You bet! Hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa, the pre-show kicks off at 6:15 p.m. EST on Twitter, where it will be livestreamed, and 6:30 p.m. EST/PST on MTV. Kim Petras, Polo G and Swedish House Mafia are all set to perform, and Tinashe will make an appearance as a celebrity correspondent.

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

3

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

E! News will be giving you the full scoop on the VMAs, so make sure to follow along at eonline.com.

Trending Stories

1

North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

3

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

4

Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby

5

Beyoncé Steps Out for Stylish Date Night With Jay-Z & a Martini Purse

Latest News

Your 2021 MTV VMAs Guide: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

Exclusive

See John Legend Describe What Makes Him "Feel Sexy" During NYFW

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring 2022

Exclusive

You Must Watch Joel McHale Get Tipsy With E!'s Daily Pop Hosts

The Truth About Those Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors

The Future of Gossip Girl Revealed