See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debut Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Two years after Jennifer Lawrence wed Cooke Maroney, the Oscar winner and the art gallerist are preparing for another new chapter—as parents. See the first photo of the pregnant star's baby bump.

Jennifer Lawrence is taking on her most important role yet: mom.

The Oscar winner and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together, her rep confirmed to People on Sept. 8. That same day, the 31-year-old Hunger Games star was photographed debuting her baby bump while out to lunch in New York City. In the pictures, obtained by E! News, the expecting star can be seen wearing floral overalls while walking alongside a friend in downtown Manhattan.

Lawrence's pregnancy news comes two years after she and Maroney tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island. Attendees at the nuptials included Adele, Cameron Diaz, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden. And that's just to name a few!

Although Lawrence and Maroney, who first sparked romance rumors in 2018, tend to be very private about their relationship, the Joy actress did share rare insight into their marriage during a 2020 interview. 

Jennifer Lawrence Through the Years

While discussing activities they've tried during the coronavirus pandemic, Lawrence told host Heather McMahan on Dear Media's Absolutely Not podcast that one sport did not go well. 

"Cooke and I tried to play tennis the other day but—I have a temper problem," she explained. "We made it 15 minutes. I missed the ball and I turned around and chucked the racket as hard as I could after screaming so many profanities in front of so many children."

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Although that activity didn't end well, J.Law and Maroney have enjoyed a number of memorable moments together throughout their relationship. Want proof? Check out the gallery below!

TheImageDirect.com
Sparks Fly

In June 2018, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.

TheImageDirect.com
Brewing Romance

That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.

TheImageDirect.com
Packing the PDA

In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."

TheImageDirect.com
Day Date

In July 2018, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.

Best Image / BACKGRID
Ooh La La

The following month, the couple flew to Paris, where they were spotted stepping out in coordinating outfits.

TheImageDirect.com
In the City of Love

The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.

MEGA
When in Rome

Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome in August 2018. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
I Love You So Matcha

In October 2018, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Engagement Rumors Swirl

The couple sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. Lawrence's rep later confirmed the happy engagement news to E! News in February 2019. 

 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Inside Jokes

In September 2019, the 29-year-old star was all smiles as she walked with her arm wrapped around her future husband's.

TheImageDirect.com
City Smooch

In October 2019, the future bride and groom were snapped sharing a smooch on the streets of New York City. 

TheImageDirect.com
Here Comes the Bride

On Oct. 19, 2019, the lovebirds tied the knot in a star-studded wedding held in Rhode Island. Guests included J.Law's longtime besties Adele and Emma StoneAmy SchumerKris Jenner and Corey GambleAshley OlsenNicole Richie and husband Joel MaddenCameron Diaz and husband Benji MaddenSienna Miller and David O. Russell.

TheImageDirect.com
Her Dream Guy

How did Jennifer know Cooke was The One? "I don't know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?" she shared on the NAKED With Catt Sadler podcast. "It's just—this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's—you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met."

 

BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Out & About

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer and Cooke made several rare outings across New York City. 

BACKGRID
Baby on Board

In September 2021, a rep for the Oscar winner confirmed Jennifer is pregnant with her first baby.

