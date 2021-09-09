Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Andy Cohen Has the Perfect Response to Troll Claiming He Should Be a "Better Person" for His Son

Find out what Bravo host Andy Cohen, father of 2-year-old Benjamin, told a self-proclaimed "troll" who shaded him in a DM.

By Corinne Heller Sep 09, 2021 4:52 PM
Watch: Andy Cohen's Heartwarming Reunion With Son Ben

The Mazel of the Day goes to a self-proclaimed troll for learning that even celebs respond to their DMs!

And Andy Cohen gets one too for teaching them a lesson about trolling. On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Bravo star shared a screenshot of a bizarre Instagram DM exchange with the person, whose profile pic was scrubbed out for privacy. It is unclear what prompted the conversation—which the troll did not expect in the first place.

"You should try and be a better person for your son," the person wrote, to which the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, father of 2-year-old son Benjamin, responded, "What am I doing wrong?"

The person replied, "Oh wow didn't expect a response. I was just being a troll. You're doing fine. Sry."

"I am indeed a real person," Andy wrote back. "Thanks for understanding."

The troll replied, "It's so cool that you responded. You probably shouldn't confront trolls though," to which Andy responded, "You probably shouldn't troll people though." His response earned him a like.

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Andy captioned the Instagram post, "Social media in a nutshell…."

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Many fans, including fellow celebs, expressed their support for Andy. John Stamos, who has a 3-year-old son, commented, "#word."

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman, a mom of two boys, wrote to Andy, "I love you. You are an amazing person and father. Never listen to the trolls."

See the cutest photos of Andy's son, Benjamin:

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Pee Paw

In September 2021, Andy shared on Instagram this photo of Mark Consuelos with his son, revealing that he calls him "Pee Paw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Mee Maw

In September 2021, Andy shared this photo of Kelly Ripa with his son, revealing that he calls her "Mee Maw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Happy Father's Day 2021

Andy and his son celebrate Father's Day.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Halloween 2020

Andy appears with his son outside a fire station for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Baby

Andy and his son relax on a beach in September 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Time

Andy and his son visit a beach in August 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
May the Force Be With You

Andy and his son engage in an epic lightsaber battle in June 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Twinning!

Andy and his son wear matching outfits in May 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Super Selfie

Andy poses with his son in October 2019.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper
Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Instagram
Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Feeling Lucky

Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day, but with these matching pajamas we are loving this moment.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Bath Time Buds

Teddy bear alert!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Baby Bliss

Cohen gets it...you have to start them young when it comes to personalizing your clothing.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Live With Kelly Ripa

Benjamin looks to be a big fan of Kelly Ripa.

Instagram
Best Friends Forever

Uncle Anderson Cooper got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.

Instagram
Rise & Shine

The TV host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."

Instagram
Quality Time

Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"

Instagram
Best Buddies

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shared with his fans. 

Instagram
Double Trouble

The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.

Instagram
Pinkie Promise

Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!

