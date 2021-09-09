Inside the Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show With Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara & More

Watch : Ciara Says Daughter Sienna Is a "Baby Boss"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Don't be sad that summer is over, smile because it's Fall Fashion Week. We have been keeping up with the fall trends and checking out the shows all week long. E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi got the inside scoop at the Dundas X Revolve fashion show and the unique feature from this year's presentation, Revolve shoppers can instantly order the pieces from the showing online. There's no need to wait for spring to shop these styles. Maybe you didn't get to check out the looks in person with Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski, La La Anthony, Amelia Hamlin, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lori Harvey, and other celebs,but the ability to instantly order your favorites is just so cool since you'll have the same straight-from-the-runway pieces.

Zanna talked to designer Peter Dundas, and the always fashionable Ciara about the latest collection. Ciara gushed, "I'm very proud of my friend Peter. He always knows how to do it and he always makes a woman look effortlessly sexy. I'm just proud of him." Aside from talking fashion, the two parents have been trading baby tips, with Ciara reminding the designer, "Enjoy every day as it comes. Don't rush it."

When Zanna described Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna as "a four-year-old who's also a fashionista in the making," Ciara called her a "baby boss," elaborating, "She's the LITA by Ciara baby boss. She's filled with so much swag, spunk, charisma, and passion at a young age. She's four going on 40. She's just so spicy."

Ciara continued, "It was so sweet doing my photoshoot with her for my brand LITA by Ciara. LITA stands for 'love is the answer' and I'm a big believer that with love you can do anything. You can conquer everything. Us as women have an incredible power to lead with love and to use our love in ways to change the room, to change someone's love, and persevere through challenges."