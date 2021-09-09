Beyoncé Steps Out for Stylish Date Night With Jay-Z—and a Martini Purse

Watch : Beyonce Celebrates 40th Birthday With Mega-Throwbacks

We are dangerously in love with Beyoncé's latest look.



The singer swept fans off their feet when she shared photos of her latest outfit to Instagram on Sept. 8. In the series of stunning photos, the "Kitty Kat" singer struck a pose during a night out alongside her husband, Jay-Z. The two have reportedly been spotted enjoying a lavish vacation out in Capri, Italy, following the singer's 40th birthday.



The vocalist wore a feather-trimmed Valentino white button-down shirt (which has a price tag of almost $3,000) with high-rise flared jeans, paired with a Judith Leiber martini-glass shaped purse completely covered in crystals (which is estimated to cost almost $6,000). Queen Bey also accessorized her look with red lipstick, white sunglasses—and in some snaps, the vocalist showed off her silver platform sandals in hand.



As for Jay, the rapper opted to rock a short-sleeve tie-dye-printed top with black jeans and white sneakers. It's clear that from the photos that Beyoncé is having the time of her life celebrating her birthday—remaining true to what she told Harper's Bazaar her hope was for this next period in her life.