Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share First Photos of Baby Rya's Face

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

There she is!

After welcoming the newest member of their family on Aug. 28, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have finally shared the first photos of their daughter Rya's face.

"Ohhhh Rya Rose," Catelynn captioned the new pictures on Instagram, "we ADORE you." The snaps also featured the couple's two older daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, holding the infant. Though Vaeda may be a bit young to grasp her new big sister-duties just yet, it looks like Novalee has already taken to her new role, as she fed the little one and curled up beside her.

Over on Tyler's page, the loving girl dad also introduced his newborn daughter to the world. "Welcome to our little family Rya Rose," he wrote. "We love you so much!"

Tyler previously gushed about the baby in a sweet post shortly after her birth. "There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby's little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs," he explained. "I'm head over heels in love!"