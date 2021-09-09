Nia Vardalos Honors My Big Fat Greek Wedding Dad Michael Constantine After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Michael Constantine, who played the wise and Windex-loving Gus Portokalos in the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding, died in his Pennsylvania home on Aug. 31. He was 94 years old.

His agent confirmed his passing to NBC News on Sept. 8 and said the actor died of natural causes.

After the news broke, Constantine's former co-star Nia Vardalos, who wrote My Big Fat Greek Wedding and starred as his daughter Toula Portokalos, took to Twitter to pay tribute.

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend," she wrote alongside a throwback photo. "Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

In addition, Vardalos shared an old snapshot of Constantine portraying Gus while standing next to her "real dad Constantine 'Gus' Vardalos" on the set of the sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. She wrote, "May both dads Rest In Peace."