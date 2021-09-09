Watch Keanu Reeves Fight for the Truth in Star-Studded The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

Watch : Will Keanu Reeves or His Mom Tell All on "Matrix 4"?

New century, same Neo.

More than 20 years after The Matrix premiered in 1999, the franchise is back with a fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, with Keanu Reeves reprising his iconic role as Thomas Anderson, a.k.a. Neo. The highly anticipated blockbuster dropped its shocking first-look trailer on Sept. 9, showing Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) re-entering the simulated, machine-controlled reality of The Matrix.

Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" hauntingly hums as Thomas details his "dreams that weren't just dreams" to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. "Am I crazy?" he asks.

Thomas takes his blue pills, keeping him blissfully unaware of his true surroundings...that is, until it's "time to fly" with a red one, and he enters the Alice in Wonderland equivalent of the Matrix. With gravity-defying effects and an awe-inspiring rescue mission for Thomas to reclaim his Neo identity and rescue Trinity, Resurrections invites us all to awaken our senses.