Hannah and Derek Jeter's Daughters Make Rare Public Appearance at His Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Derek Jeter's jersey may say no. 2 on the back, but he'll always be no. 1 in his family's hearts.

The retired New York Yankees star was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Sept. 8, and his wife Hannah Jeter and daughters Bella Raine Jeter, 4, and Story Grey Jeter, 2, attended the ceremony to celebrate the major milestone.

For the occasion, the children wore matching blue and white dresses and bows wrapped around their pigtails. The public appearance marked a rare one for Bella and Story as Derek and Hannah tend to protect their little ones' privacy by shielding them from the spotlight.

When it was time for their dad's speech, the kids joined the crowd in giving him a round of applause. At one point in his remarks, Derek gave his loved ones a sweet shout-out.

"My girls, Hannah, Bella and Story. You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," the athlete, 47, said. "You know, through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."