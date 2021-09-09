Why Camila Cabello Took Shots Before First Date With Shawn Mendes

Watch : Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits

During the latest episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show, Camila Cabello revealed that right before going on her first date with Shawn Mendes, she was so nervous that she had to enlist a little extra help in preparation for the big night.



"I swear to God before Shawn and I's first date," Camila admitted to Cinderella co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, "I was so nervous, I took two tequila shots." And in a very interesting twist, Idina also inadvertently played a role in helping Camila get pumped. The "Havana" vocalist revealed she sang the tune "Defying Gravity" in the shower for a little extra courage, which is a song belted out by Idina and Kristin Chenoweth from the Broadway show, Wicked.



Although she and Shawn were friends for years, Camila explained she was quite anxious to take things to the next level.