Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Moschino Is the Undisputed Fashion House to Beat at the Met Gala

Katy Perry, Madonna and Cardi B are among the stars who have helped Moschino dominate the Met Gala over the years. Look back on some of the fashion house's best looks from the event.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 09, 2021 10:00 AMTags
MadonnaKaty PerryFashion WeekDemi LovatoNew York Fashion WeekNicki MinajCelebritiesKacey MusgravesCardi B
Watch: 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

The team behind Moschino has a way of turning heads at the annual Met Gala.

There is always an endless array of looks that rightfully earn attention at the Met Gala, taking place this year on Monday, Sept. 13 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But it's undeniable that Moschino, led by creative director Jeremy Scott, has recently been responsible for some of the most talked-about and risk-taking outfits. Indeed, this is an exciting time for Jeremy, who is presenting a collection for Moschino at New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 9. 

Thanks in part to previous Met Gala collaborations with some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars—think Madonna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj—the fashion house has a knack for causing a stir. This has included Katy dressing as a chandelier for 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, Madonna's camouflage gown for 2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons and Nicki's bondage-referencing dress for 2016's Manus x Machina.

photos
Every Time Lady Gaga Outdid Herself at the Met Gala

Ahead of this year's star-studded event on Monday, Sept. 13, continue reading to see some of the most memorable Moschino fashion statements from the Met Gala over the years.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2019

Katy Perry lit up the event with a Beauty and the Beast-inspired double chandelier ensemble for 2019's Camp, walking the red carpet with longtime collaborator Jeremy Scott

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kacey Musgraves, 2019

Kacey Musgraves gave serious Barbie doll vibes for Camp, even arriving to the red carpet in a pink Corvette convertible.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Jeremy Scott, 2019

Bella Hadid joined Jeremy on the 2019 red carpet for their similarly bejeweled looks, with the model opting for some choice cut-outs.

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
Katy Perry, 2019 After Party

As if becoming a light fixture wasn't enough, Katy followed that up by dressing as a hamburger for the 2019 event's after party.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post
Cardi B, 2018

For 2018's Heavenly Bodies, Cardi B showed off her baby bump in a white pearl-encrusted ensemble, complete with headdress and train, as Jeremy accompanied her on the carpet. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Stella Maxwell, 2018

Stella Maxwell's beaded gown appropriately featured depictions of Madonna.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Madonna, 2017

Madonna rocked a full-length camouflage dress for 2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Nicki Minaj, 2016

Nicki Minaj caught plenty of attention with her homage to bondage for 2016's Manus X Machina.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato, 2016

To channel the technology theme, Demi Lovato went with a silver sequined gown, and she offered some thoughts on the night a couple years later.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2015

Katy Perry wore a strapless graffiti-inspired gown for 2015's China: Through the Looking Glass.

Trending Stories

1

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

3

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

4

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

5

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week

Latest News

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Too Faced, Murad, Smashbox & More

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Murad, Mac, Too Faced & More

Why Moschino Is the Undisputed Fashion House to Beat at the Met Gala

A Look At Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Deeply Controversial Wedding

Gigi Hadid Captivates New York Fashion Week With First Runway Strut

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant! Revisit Her Love Story With Hubby Cooke

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week