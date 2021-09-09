Gigi Hadid Captivates New York Fashion Week With First Runway Strut of the Season

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks BF Jason Oppenheim at New York Fashion Week

Somehow, it feels perfectly fitting for Gigi Hadid to help get New York Fashion Week started with a bang.

The 26-year-old model hit the runway for the Proenza Schouler show as the festivities kicked off in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 8. As seen in the below photo, Gigi wore a long-sleeved dress with a yellow and blue pattern that was connected to a black vest, and her natural beauty was clearly on display as well.

Among those in the crowd to take in the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection at the outdoor show were Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman. Tommy posted a pic from the show to her Instagram Story in which the models were standing still with intense looks on their faces, and Tommy wrote, "choose your fighter."

Gigi, who also shared footage from the show to her Instagram Story, definitely seemed excited leading up to the big moment. That morning, she had posted photos from one of her shoots and wrote in part for the caption, "fashion month begins."