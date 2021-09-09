Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gigi Hadid Captivates New York Fashion Week With First Runway Strut of the Season

Gigi Hadid turned heads as usual while owning the runway at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8. Check out her colorful ensemble, and see other standouts from this year's notable shows.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 09, 2021 7:39 AMTags
Fashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Watch: Chrishell Stause Talks BF Jason Oppenheim at New York Fashion Week

Somehow, it feels perfectly fitting for Gigi Hadid to help get New York Fashion Week started with a bang. 

The 26-year-old model hit the runway for the Proenza Schouler show as the festivities kicked off in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 8. As seen in the below photo, Gigi wore a long-sleeved dress with a yellow and blue pattern that was connected to a black vest, and her natural beauty was clearly on display as well. 

Among those in the crowd to take in the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection at the outdoor show were Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman. Tommy posted a pic from the show to her Instagram Story in which the models were standing still with intense looks on their faces, and Tommy wrote, "choose your fighter."

Gigi, who also shared footage from the show to her Instagram Story, definitely seemed excited leading up to the big moment. That morning, she had posted photos from one of her shoots and wrote in part for the caption, "fashion month begins."

photos
Gigi Hadid's Best Mom Moments

It's no surprise that NYFW always boasts plenty of celebs, and this year has already been no exception. Indeed, Lori Harvey, Ciara and Amelia Hamlin were all in attendance at the Dundas x Revolve show on Wednesday. 

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

Keep scrolling to see some of the most notable looks from NYFW thus far. 

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Proenza Schouler
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Proenza Schouler
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Proenza Schouler
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Proenza Schouler
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Proenza Schouler
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Dundas x Revolve
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Dundas x Revolve
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Dundas x Revolve
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Dundas x Revolve
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Dundas x Revolve
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Dundas x Revolve
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Duncan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Duncan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Duncan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Duncan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Duncan
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Stan
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Stan
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Stan
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
ThreeASFOUR
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
ThreeASFOUR
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bronx and Banco
photos
View More Photos From Best Looks at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Trending Stories

1

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

4

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

5

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week

Latest News

Gigi Hadid Captivates New York Fashion Week With First Runway Strut

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant! Revisit Her Love Story With Hubby Cooke

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week

Paradise's Brendan Morais Apologizes After Deleting Boast

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

Exclusive

Model Martha Hunt Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

BiP's Tammy Ly Feels "Defeated" By Fans Who Won't Accept Her