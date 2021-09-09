Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her Love Story With Cooke Maroney

With Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney expecting their first child, we're taking a trip down memory lane to check out their most precious moments together.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 09, 2021 6:38 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesJennifer LawrenceCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Snuck Food Into the 2014 Oscars?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's romance continues catching fire, and now they're adding even more joy to the mix.

The pair, who wed in October 2019, are taking a new step in their relationship and expecting their first child, the 31-year-old Joy star's team confirmed to People on Wednesday, Sept. 8. 

Back in 2015, Jennifer told Diane Sawyer she didn't "know if I ever will get married" but went on to say in the same interview, "I definitely want to be a mother." Now, she's lucky enough to have both. 

The Oscar winner had been previously linked to Nicholas Hoult, Chris Martin and Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky before beginning her beautiful path with Cooke, a New York City-based art gallerist, in 2018. 

Jennifer clearly recognized she had a good thing going with Cooke, 37, as they got engaged in February 2019, and she adorably gushed to Entertainment Tonight in June of that year, "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life." 

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

As they prepare to add another sure-to-be-amazing person to their lives, let's take a look back at the couple's sweetest moments. 

TheImageDirect.com
Sparks Fly

In June 2018, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her new beau and art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. The two were all smiles during their casual date in New York City, and it was the first time they were spotted as a couple.

TheImageDirect.com
Brewing Romance

That same summer, the couple walked arm-in-arm before they hailed a cab in New York City. Lawrence rocked denim jeans, a sheer blouse, heels and hat while her new man wore a navy blue ensemble and sneakers.

TheImageDirect.com
Packing the PDA

In late June 2018, the two lovebirds were photographed kissing while enjoying a candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant and wine bar Felice 64. At the time, a source told E! News their date night lasted for about three hours and they appeared to be "totally into each other."

TheImageDirect.com
Day Date

In July 2018, Lawrence and her beau were spotted in the Big Apple. They were grabbing a bite to eat at a café in downtown, and according to a source there, the couple stayed for two hours before walking to another restaurant to meet up with friends.

Best Image / BACKGRID
Ooh La La

The following month, the couple flew to Paris, where they were spotted stepping out in coordinating outfits.

TheImageDirect.com
In the City of Love

The pair took their summer romance to the streets of Paris. The actress and the NYC-based art dealer held hands as they walked through the historic European city.

MEGA
When in Rome

Not long after their Paris trip, the two flew to Rome in August 2018. The Oscar-winning actress and her boyfriend were photographed exploring the city, hand-in-hand. E! News confirmed the couple visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
I Love You So Matcha

In October 2018, the two lovebirds were all smiles as they grabbed matcha teas and enjoyed a fun-filled day in New York City. They were seen grocery shopping and getting massages.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Engagement Rumors Swirl

The couple sparked engagement rumors when Page Six reported they were secretly engaged after being together for a little over six months. The two were spotted having an intimate dinner and, according to the publication, the actress was seen wearing a "massive ring" on that finger. Lawrence's rep later confirmed the happy engagement news to E! News in February 2019. 

 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Inside Jokes

In September 2019, the 29-year-old star was all smiles as she walked with her arm wrapped around her future husband's.

TheImageDirect.com
City Smooch

In October 2019, the future bride and groom were snapped sharing a smooch on the streets of New York City. 

TheImageDirect.com
Here Comes the Bride

On Oct. 19, 2019, the lovebirds tied the knot in a star-studded wedding held in Rhode Island. Guests included J.Law's longtime besties Adele and Emma StoneAmy SchumerKris Jenner and Corey GambleAshley OlsenNicole Richie and husband Joel MaddenCameron Diaz and husband Benji MaddenSienna Miller and David O. Russell.

TheImageDirect.com
Her Dream Guy

How did Jennifer know Cooke was The One? "I don't know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?" she shared on the NAKED With Catt Sadler podcast. "It's just—this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's—you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met."

 

BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Out & About

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer and Cooke made several rare outings across New York City. 

BACKGRID
Baby on Board

In September 2021, a rep for the Oscar winner confirmed Jennifer is pregnant with her first baby.

Trending Stories

1

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

3

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

4

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

5

12 Empowering Moments That Set a New Standard for Fashion Week

Latest News

Gigi Hadid Captivates New York Fashion Week With First Runway Strut

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant! Revisit Her Love Story With Hubby Cooke

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump During New York Fashion Week

Paradise's Brendan Morais Apologizes After Deleting Boast

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cooke Maroney

Exclusive

Model Martha Hunt Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

BiP's Tammy Ly Feels "Defeated" By Fans Who Won't Accept Her